TSA looking to hire federal air marshals in Boston area

BOSTON - Looking for a job? There's an opportunity to start a new career in the skies.

The Transportation Security Administration said it is actively recruiting federal air marshals in the Boston area. They're taking applications through March 29.

"Federal Air Marshals detect, deter and defeat criminal, terrorist and hostile activities that target our nation's transportation systems," the TSA says. "They perform a critical role in securing the nation's transportation in a variety of federal law enforcement capacities on board aircraft and on the ground in transportation sectors such as mass transit, rail and ports."

No previous security, military or law enforcement work is required. Anyone who gets the job will undergo paid "extensive training."

Anyone applying to the job has to be a U.S. citizen or national between 21 and 36 years old; veterans can get a waiver to work if they are under 40.

Entry-level pay for federal air marshals nationwide is ranges from about $46,000 to $72,000 a year. But in Boston there's a 31.05% locality bonus, putting the range between about $62,000 and $94,000. Employees are also eligible for 25% additional holiday and overtime pay.

Click here for more information and to apply online.

There were questions recently about whether there were air marshals on board a United flight to Boston, on which an "out of control" passenger is accused of assaulting a flight attendant and trying to open an emergency exit door.

The TSA would not say if there was an air marshal on the flight.

"For security reasons, TSA will not confirm the deployment of Federal Air Marshals on flights. Federal Air Marshals are trained to address a wide array of risks to the aircraft, flight crew and passengers.," the agency said in a statement.