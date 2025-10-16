Woman accused of threatening ICE agents in Massachusetts allegedly referenced Charlie Kirk's death

A Malden, Massachusetts woman is accused of threatening to kill a federal agent in Medford last month. Prosecutors said the woman referenced the killing of Charlie Kirk before she was taken into custody.

Bethany Abigail Terrill, 37, was charged with threatening a United States official. She appeared in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon.

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 29 outside Malden District Court in Medford shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint released Thursday, federal agents were arresting someone outside the courthouse when Terrill "physically interjected herself" into the middle of the arrest, screaming at them and recording the arrest on her phone.

Terrill allegedly "screamed," "ICE is here, ICE is here." The complaint also alleged that she called the agents "monsters" and said, "I am an American civilian, I have a right to be here" while filming them.

According to the criminal complaint, Terrill refused demands by the agents for her to back off. She then allegedly called the agents "Nazis" and "disgusting." While the agents were leading the person they arrested to their car, Terrill allegedly said, "Charlie Kirk died and we love it...we're coming for you, gonna kill you."

An FBI agent, who heard the alleged threat, attempted to detain Terrill and the criminal complaint said she continued screaming and resisting arrest. After the agents were able to handcuff Terrill, they said she denied making any threatening statements. She then allegedly said, "We are coming for you. We don't like Nazis in America."

Terrill faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

An attorney for Terrill declined to comment to WBZ-TV in court on Thursday.