At least 80 FBI agents involved in search for Lewiston, Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card

LEWISTON, Maine - The search is on for Robert Card, the person of interest connected to two mass shooting scenes in Lewiston, Maine, one at a Schemengees and another at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley only a few miles away.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief. We extend our deepest sympathies to victims and families," said Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, warning neighbors to stay indoors as law enforcement searches for the 40-year-old Army reservist.

Eighteen people were killed and 13 were wounded in the shootings.

"Please take note our shelter in place order issued by Lewiston Police is still in effect," said Sheline.

Heavily armed FBI and ATF agents searched two homes in Bowdoin Thursday. A federal official tells CBS News investigators found a note inside one of them. Sources say this was not simply a suicide note but would not elaborate further. A weapon was also found inside of Card's vehicle, but it's unclear if it was used during the two shootings.

Home believed to belong to Robert Card in Bowdoin, Maine CBS Boston

Officials updated reporters on the multi-agency investigation including at least 80 FBI agents, the DEA, ATF, Homeland Security, and the US Coast Guard searching waterways for potential vessels belonging to Card.

Officials would not disclose any more details about the search for Card. "I cannot because I don't want to jeopardize the search for him in any way," said U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

All but one of the victims were rushed to Central Maine Medical Center. Chief Medical Officer John Alexander tells WBZ investigators are interviewing patients and family members hoping for clues leading them to Card.

"We've had local and State Police, FBI inside of course because so many victims who were transported were brought to emergency department," Alexander said. "There's a lot of evidence to collect and work through."