Video shows armed robbery of Massachusetts CVS Pharmacy, FBI investigating

The FBI in Boston is investigating an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Danvers. The big question is why the feds are investigating the armed robbery. Investigators won't elaborate, only saying the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The armed robber appears to be on a mission as he's seen on surveillance video marching into a CVS Pharmacy on Maple Street in Danvers on January 8 around 5:17 p.m.

Armed robber demands drugs from safe

The FBI Boston's Violent Crimes Task Force says it's not money he was after, it was drugs. The robber is seen on surveillance video pointing a silver pistol to force the pharmacist to hand over drugs from the safe.

Over police radio communications, investigators described how the robber demanded Xanax and other drugs.

Investigators say after getting the stash of drugs, the armed robber took off from the store. No one was physically harmed during the incident.

Suspect wanted in armed robbery at CVS pharmacy in Danvers. FBI Boston

The robber is described as a thin male who wore a grey hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, a black face mask, and a black hat during the robbery.

Police said the man fled on foot towards the area of Conant St. and Berry Street. Police said a thorough search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the Essex County Sheriff's Department's K-9 unit.

WBZ reached out to CVS and all officials said is they're cooperating fully with the FBI as they investigate this case.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery should call FBI Boston at 857-386-2000 or the Danvers Police Department at 978-762-0221.