FBI assisting in search for masked gunmen who robbed two Boston banks

The FBI is helping Boston Police search for the armed robbers who held up banks in Roxbury and Roslindale on Tuesday. A retired FBI agent said the masked suspects left investigators with plenty of leads to work off.

"They did this old school, I mean, walking in with these guns, just hoodies, masks, you could still make out a lot about their features," retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said. "You could tell whether they were light skinned, dark skinned, you can see those eyes."

The search is still underway for the two suspects who robbed a Santander Bank in Roxbury, and a TD Bank in Roslindale less than two hours later Tuesday morning.

"There is the getaway vehicle that has been identified, the RAV4, we have the plate, and even if that was stolen, that's still a breadcrumb," Coffindaffer said. "There is going to be street cameras, there is going to be light cameras, and they are going to have amazing footage I think that are going to link these individuals."

Two Boston banks were robbed at gunpoint Boston police

The FBI confirmed to WBZ that the violent crimes taskforce is working with local authorities to solve the case.

These two bank robberies weren't the only ones in the Boston area on Tuesday. Two unrelated suspects also allegedly held up a bank in Everett. Jody Claudio, 49, and Christian Campagna, 22, both of Medford, were charged in connection with the Everett robbery.

People stopping by the Boston banks on Wednesday were still shaken up.

"It's very shocking, it's very surprising. I hope it doesn't ever happen again," said Akili Jamal Haynes. "We don't want this happening around here and we're not even sure who the people are."

Coffindaffer predicts that it won't take long for investigators to find these suspects and bring them to justice.

"You have a variety of agencies involved. Typically, almost all the federal agencies are involved, that's everything from immigration authorities to Secret Service authorities, IRS authorities," Coffindaffer said. "You have the gamut of individuals that can provide different resources."

Coffindaffer said from her experience working on task forces, there is added pressure on law enforcement to find the suspects, particularly when dealing with public safety.