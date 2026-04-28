2 Boston banks robbed at gunpoint; police looking for masked men

Two bank robberies in Boston Tuesday morning are believed to be connected, police say.

The armed robberies occurred at a Santander Bank on Washington Street in Roxbury at 10:11 a.m., and a TD Bank on the American Legion Highway in Roslindale at 11:56 a.m.

"Both of today's robberies are very active investigations," a Boston police spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "Preliminary information gathered by detectives indicates both robberies involve the same suspects."

In Roxbury, police said two men entered the bank and robbed tellers at gunpoint. Police described one robber as a light-skinned man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build who was wearing a light blue Nike Tech hoodie, black pants, blue gloves and black face mask. The other robber was wearing a black Champion hoodie, with white lettering, black pants, blue gloves and a black face mask, police said.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seek to Identify Two Individuals Following Armed Bank Robbery in Roxbury https://t.co/Qnvi6PjtSA pic.twitter.com/W2uRwv0B7M — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 28, 2026

In Roslindale, police said one of the robbers had the same black Champion hoodie, while the other wore a black hoodie with black pants, a black face mask, white and blue sneakers and blue gloves.

Police are looking for a blue Toyota RAV4 seen in both robberies with license plate 4MXN78.

"Members of the public are advised to use caution, as a firearm was brandished during the incident," police said.

There were no reports of injuries in either robbery.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.