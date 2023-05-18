Medford is one of America's fastest-growing cities, Census data shows
MEDFORD - New U.S. Census data shows most of America's fastest-growing cities are in the south, but there's at least one notable exception: Medford, Massachusetts.
Medford is the 15th fastest-growing large city in all of America. Its population jumped 5.2% from 2021 to 2022, bringing the total to just over 65,000 residents.
The median household income in Medford is $107,853, compared to about $71,000 nationwide. The median house is valued at $588,100.
Georgetown, Texas topped the list of fastest growing cities for a second year in a row. Nine of the 15 cities on the list are in the south.
Here are the 15 fastest-growing cities by population, according to the Census Bureau:
- Georgetown, Texas—14.4% (July 2021-July 2022)
- Santa Cruz, Calif.—12.5%
- Kyle, Texas—10.9%
- Leander, Texas—10.9%
- Little Elm, Texas—8%
- Westfield, Ind.—7.7%
- Queen Creek, Ariz.—6.7%
- North Port, Fla.—6.6%
- Cape Coral, Fla.—6.4%
- Port St. Lucie, Fla.—6.4%
- Conroe, Texas—6.3%
- Maricopa, Ariz.—6.2%
- New Braunfels, Texas—5.7%
- Lehi, Utah—5.6%
- Medford, Mass.—5.2%
