Medford is one of America's fastest-growing cities, Census data shows

MEDFORD - New U.S. Census data shows most of America's fastest-growing cities are in the south, but there's at least one notable exception: Medford, Massachusetts.

Medford is the 15th fastest-growing large city in all of America. Its population jumped 5.2% from 2021 to 2022, bringing the total to just over 65,000 residents.

The median household income in Medford is $107,853, compared to about $71,000 nationwide. The median house is valued at $588,100.

Georgetown, Texas topped the list of fastest growing cities for a second year in a row. Nine of the 15 cities on the list are in the south.

Here are the 15 fastest-growing cities by population, according to the Census Bureau:

Georgetown, Texas—14.4% (July 2021-July 2022)

Santa Cruz, Calif.—12.5%

Kyle, Texas—10.9%

Leander, Texas—10.9%

Little Elm, Texas—8%

Westfield, Ind.—7.7%

Queen Creek, Ariz.—6.7%

North Port, Fla.—6.6%

Cape Coral, Fla.—6.4%

Port St. Lucie, Fla.—6.4%

Conroe, Texas—6.3%

Maricopa, Ariz.—6.2%

New Braunfels, Texas—5.7%

Lehi, Utah—5.6%

Medford, Mass.—5.2%