Medford is one of America's fastest-growing cities, Census data shows

MEDFORD - New U.S. Census data shows most of America's fastest-growing cities are in the south, but there's at least one notable exception: Medford, Massachusetts.

Medford is the 15th fastest-growing large city in all of America. Its population jumped 5.2% from 2021 to 2022, bringing the total to just over 65,000 residents.

The median household income in Medford is $107,853, compared to about $71,000 nationwide. The median house is valued at $588,100.

Georgetown, Texas topped the list of fastest growing cities for a second year in a row. Nine of the 15 cities on the list are in the south.

Here are the 15 fastest-growing cities by population, according to the Census Bureau:

  • Georgetown, Texas—14.4% (July 2021-July 2022)
  • Santa Cruz, Calif.—12.5%
  • Kyle, Texas—10.9%
  • Leander, Texas—10.9%
  • Little Elm, Texas—8%
  • Westfield, Ind.—7.7%
  • Queen Creek, Ariz.—6.7%
  • North Port, Fla.—6.6%
  • Cape Coral, Fla.—6.4%
  • Port St. Lucie, Fla.—6.4%
  • Conroe, Texas—6.3%
  • Maricopa, Ariz.—6.2%
  • New Braunfels, Texas—5.7%
  • Lehi, Utah—5.6%
  • Medford, Mass.—5.2%
