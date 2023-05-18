Most of America's fastest-growing cities are in the South

Nine of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in the South, according to new U.S. Census data.

For the second year in a row, Georgetown, Texas, topped the list of most rapidly expanding metros, adding nearly 11,000 people over a one-year period, a 14% gain. The Census Bureau looked at the rate of population growth between July 2021 and July 2022 in metros with at least 50,000 people.

Georgetown, which is about 30 minutes north of the booming tech hub of Austin, has a population of nearly 87,000. It is home to Texas' oldest college, Southwestern University, with a bustling downtown boasting more than 45 restaurants, more than 40 retailers, art galleries and wine tasting rooms.

The city has a median household income of $80,400, compared with roughly $71,000 nationwide, while the typical home is valued at $304,000, according to Census figures. Georgetown has also been a popular backdrop for movies and TV shows, including "Friday Night Lights," "Varsity Blues," "Love and Death" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape."

Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder told CBS Austin last year that the city's rapid growth required building a new water treatment plant to accommodate new homes and residents.

"As we know, with growth comes a lot of pressures in terms of keeping up with infrastructure, water, waste water, our roads, public safety and making sure we can keep our town the same wonderful place that is drawing people here," he said in 2022.

Here are the 15 fastest-growing cities by population, according to the Census Bureau:

Georgetown, Texas—14.4% (July 2021-July 2022)

Santa Cruz, Calif.—12.5%

Kyle, Texas—10.9%

Leander, Texas—10.9%

Little Elm, Texas—8%

Westfield, Ind.—7.7%

Queen Creek, Ariz.—6.7%

North Port, Fla.—6.6%

Cape Coral, Fla.—6.4%

Port St. Lucie, Fla.—6.4%

Conroe, Texas—6.3%

Maricopa, Ariz.—6.2%

New Braunfels, Texas—5.7%

Lehi, Utah—5.6%

Medford, Mass.—5.2%