New fare gates up and running at North Station

Fare gates up and running at North Station

Fare gates up and running at North Station

Fare gates up and running at North Station

BOSTON -- New fare gates are now up and running at North Station.

Starting Saturday, passengers will have to have a ticket to enter and exit the gated part of the station.

The MBTA says this will help make sure everyone is paying fares. Conductors will still check tickets on trains to make sure passengers have the proper ticket for their trip.

Fare gates will also be installed at South Station and Back Bay.