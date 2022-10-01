Watch CBS News
Local News

New fare gates up and running at North Station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fare gates up and running at North Station
Fare gates up and running at North Station 00:23

BOSTON -- New fare gates are now up and running at North Station.

Starting Saturday, passengers will have to have a ticket to enter and exit the gated part of the station. 

The MBTA says this will help make sure everyone is paying fares. Conductors will still check tickets on trains to make sure passengers have the proper ticket for their trip.

Fare gates will also be installed at South Station and Back Bay.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 8:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.