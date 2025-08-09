Thousands head to Fan Expo Boston to "geek out" and meet celebrity guests

People flock to Boston Fan Expo to show off costumes, meet celebrities and more

Thousands of people dressed as Jedi Knights, superheroes and even the pope headed to Boston's Fan Expo this weekend at the Thomas Menino Convention and Exhibition Center.

"It's a lot of people coming, enjoying their time, everybody loves going out in their costumes and stuff. It's a great time, everybody gets to geek out," said attendee Madi, who was dressed as Fiona from Shrek.

The annual pop culture event brought together fans of cosplay, comics, anime, sci-fi and gaming, filling the halls with Boston's self-proclaimed geeks. From Jedi knights to video game characters like Mario and Luigi, the creativity was on full display.

"Coming here on the Red Line, I was definitely getting a lot of looks, which is not surprising because when do you ever see the pope on the Red Line?" said Derek, donning a pope costume he bought on Amazon.

Fan Expo's atmosphere offered something new around every corner, whether visitors were hardcore superfans or simply there to people-watch.

"It's awesome, seeing all the costumes, and my costume's pretty low effort, but seeing some of the effort that people put into their homemade costumes is incredibly cool to see that," said Star Wars superfan Matt.

John Cena in Boston

Saturday's lineup featured big names from the Star Wars universe, including Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. Massachusetts native John Cena also made an appearance.

Bee, an attendee dressed as Rogue from "X-Men," said Fan Expo is something she does every year.

"I love Fan Expo, I go every year. I've been going here since I started cosplaying and the vibes are always fantastic. Everyone is so geeky and having a blast. The energy is fantastic. I love Fan Expo," she said. The convention continues through Sunday with celebrity panels, photo ops and hundreds of exhibitors.