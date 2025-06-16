John Cena will headline the 2025 Fan Expo in Boston. Here's the full celebrity lineup.

The new 2025 Boston Fan Expo lineup has been announced, and fans of popular franchises like "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Lord of the Rings," and WWE will be excited.

West Newbury native, WWE star, and actor John Cena will headline the festival. Other beloved actors will also appear, including Orlando Bloom, Jared Padalecki, John Boyega, Jason Isaacs, and the iconic "Star Wars" duo, Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor.

Here is the full list of celebrity appearances:

John Cena, WWE, and "Peacemaker"

Ewan McGregor, "Star Wars"

Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"

John Boyega, "Star Wars"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian" and "Breaking Bad"

Manny Jacinto, "The Acolyte" and "The Good Place"

Orlando Bloom, "The Lord of the Rings," and "Pirates of the Caribbean"

John Rhys-Davies, "The Lord of the Rings" and "Indiana Jones"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus," and "Harry Potter"

Helen Hunt, "Twisters"

Simon Pegg, "Star Trek," and "Mission: Impossible"

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, "Superbad," and "Kick-Ass"

Catherine Tate, "Doctor Who"

Kellan Lutz, "Twilight"

Peter Facinelli, "Twilight"

Jared Padalecki, "Supernatural" and "Gilmore Girls"

Mark Sheppard, "Supernatural"

Jim Beaver, "Supernatural"

Mark Pellegrino, "Supernatural"

Alexander Calvert, "Supernatural"

Ruth Connell, "Supernatural"

DJ Qualls, "Supernatural"

Samantha Smith, "Supernatural"

Jennifer Beals, "Flashdance," and "The L Word"

Voice actors from the popular animated TV show "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will also appear, including Dante Basco, Michaela Jill Murphy, and Greg Baldwin. Hudson Thames from the Marvel Studios show, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man."

2025 Fan Expo in Boston

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite stars, participate in Q&A panels, workshops, seminars, and autograph signings. The festival also features hundreds of retailers and a cosplay contest with a $1,000 prize for the winner.

The exhibition will take place from August 8 through August 10 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. Tickets start at $39 for a general admission ticket to the expo. Autographs and photo-ops are not included with ticket sales.

For more information about the event, click here.