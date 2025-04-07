Massachusetts police officer arrested in child sex trafficking sting

A Fall River police officer was arrested in Charlestown, last week, accused of attempting to pay a minor for sex.

Investigators say Mitchell Walsh, 28, started a conversation with someone he believed to be 15 after an advertisement was placed on a website commonly used for sex trafficking. The minor was, in fact, an undercover police officer.

Text messages with undercover officer

Police say Walsh and the undercover officer engaged in a six-week conversation that culminated in a meet up in Charlestown. In the lead up to the meeting, Walsh allegedly texted the officer, "Will have some fun," and "You wanna get dirty," according to a police report.

Walsh was arrested by members of the Boston Police Department's human trafficking team, assisted by members of the Massachusetts State Police, on April 4.

He was arraigned in Charlestown District Court on charges of Enticing a Child Under 16, Attempting to Commit Crime, Sexual Conduct with a Child under 18, and possession of drugs.

"The defendant made several phone calls via FaceTime with the undercover officer in which he discussed bringing cocaine, a bottle of Tito's vodka, and nips," the prosecutor told the court.

Officer was on leave from department

According to Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado, Walsh was on extended leave from the department for a personnel matter at the time of his arrest. His defense attorney revealed in court that he was out on leave for substance use and mental health issues.

"We do our best to get people like this out of the police department," Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan told reporters.

Chief Furtado released a statement saying, in part, "The conduct alleged is reprehensible and stands in direct opposition to the values we expect from members of this Department."

Walsh was released on bail Monday. He had no comment for reporters outside the courthouse.