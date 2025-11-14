Travel expert optimistic as FAA eases flight restrictions at Logan Airport after shutdown

The travel turnaround is in effect at Logan Airport, ahead of the Federal Aviation Administration rolling back flight restrictions after a week of travel nightmares.

FAA officials said airlines will only have to cut 3% of their flights, down from the current 6% which was mandated during the longest government shutdown ever.

"I was a little concerned about that, and all went well," said Pamela Currie who was traveling to Logan Airport. "I am happy about that even my luggage made it no problem."

Air traffic control staffing improves

Officials say the rollback comes as staffing levels for air traffic controllers have improved since they missed two paychecks during the stalemate.

Even The Points Guy is positive things are getting back on track with air traffic controllers back on the job.

The flight cuts started at 4% and later grew to 6%. The FAA originally had a 10% target, but officials held off on further rate increases because they said more controllers were coming to work amid news that Congress was close to reaching a deal to end the shutdown.

"I am optimistic. The numbers are looking good today, over 600 cancellations, but that's down from 3,000 earlier this week," said The Points Guy Brian Kelly.

"The 3% of flights that are being cut are mostly regional, short flights, so those flights, yeah, you might want to think about, you know, a backup plan, if necessary," added Kelly.

Especially right before Thanksgiving travel. But in a perfect world it would be down to zero restrictions for travelers.

"I hope so because I know a few of my friends who've missed their flights, or they got cancelled in Texas," said passenger Nikki Kasibatta. "I hope it reduces because there's a few travelers coming for me and I don't want them to get delayed."

Some will choose to avoid the skies and hit the road, just in case.

"I am concerned about car traffic because I think more people are going to be traveling by car versus plane due to the uncertainty of flying," said Currie.

How long it will take for the aviation system to completely stabilize is still unclear.