52 flights canceled at Boston's Logan Airport Monday because of government shutdown

The flight cancellations ordered across the country by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hit 52 Monday morning at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts. According to FlightAware, there have also been dozens of delays at Logan.

Late last week, the FAA ordered airlines to cut thousands of flights nationwide because of shortages of air traffic controllers due to the government shutdown.

Dozens of flights at Logan were also canceled over the weekend. The emergency order from the FAA that's forced airlines to fly fewer planes is now in effect at 40 major U.S. airports.

Airlines cut four percent of flights Friday and that's expected to rise to 10 percent by the end of this week.

Patti and Raymond Schneider's trip to Boston was cut short Sunday.

"We have 8 grandchildren here in Boston and we had to leave early," said Raymond.

They were supposed to return home to Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday.

"I got the confirmation that we got upgraded on our seat and I was all happy and it was like literally within the next text, within an hour, it was like 'your flight's canceled,'" Patti said.

The Schnieders were put on a 6:30 p.m. flight Sunday and then that got pushed back to 8 p.m.

"I feel like we are the victims of what's going on up in Washington," Patti said.

"You both have money, the Democrats and the Republicans, and you're playing with all of us and we're getting tired of it," Raymond said.

Stephani Hennen of Minnesota told WBZ she even considered staying home but went ahead with her flight to Boston.

"We contemplated canceling our trip in fear that it would get canceled. And we decided to take a chance, and we came and then they canceled an hour after we landed," she said.

Hennen was forced to re-book a new flight home and that cost her "$1,800 for a one-way for three people."

With more cancellations and delays expected through the week, Massport is urging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.