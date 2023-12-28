Ezekiel Elliott missed Thursday's practice with an illness

Patriots 1st Down: Bailey Zappe is relaxed and enjoying himself these days

FOXBORO -- Ezekiel Elliott has been New England's bell cow since Rhamondre Stevenson was lost for the season in Week 13. But the running back missed practice on Thursday with an illness, which could leave New England extremely shorthanded out of the backfield for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

Elliott was one of five Patriots that did not participate in Thursday's practice. Left tackle Trent Brown also missed the session with an illness, his second straight DNP of the week.

Safeties Jalen Mills (concussion)and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) also missed their second straight days of work, while JuJu Smith-Schuster was sidelined with an ankle injury that limited him on Wednesday.

Eight other Patriots were limited on Thursday:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Myles Bryant, Chest

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring

CB Shaun Wade, Hip

Elliott is yet to have a true breakout game or New England, but he's been steady as a rusher and pass-catcher. He had 140 total yards three weeks ago against the Steelers, and has receiving touchdowns in two of New England's last three games -- both wins for the Patriots.

After Elliott, the Patriots have only Kevin Harris and JaMycal Hasty on their running back depth chart.

As for Buffalo, defensive end Shaq Lawson missed Thursday's practice with an illness, while fellow defensive end Leonard Floyd (wrist/rib/rest) and Von Miller (veteran rest) returned after missing Wednesday's practice.

The 4-11 Patriots are looking to upset the 9-6 Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.