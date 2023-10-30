Here's everything Bill Belichick said about looming trade deadline on Monday

BOSTON -- The Patriots lost on Sunday, dropping them to 2-6 on the season. They're not just in last place in the AFC East now; they've dropped to the bottom of the conference standings. Things are grim, and barring a series of at least a half-dozen miracles, their 2023 season will end in extreme disappointment.

That's why, for the first time in 20-plus years, New England football fans are looking at the trade deadline in a whole new way. Instead of potentially adding an impact receiver or cornerback, the Patriots might be better off trading away any players that aren't in their long-term plans, in order to stockpile some much-needed draft picks for 2024 and beyond.

And with the deadline set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, there's not a ton of time for the Patriots to act (or not act) on any potential deals. So naturally, when Bill Belichick sat down for a couple of media interviews on Monday morning, he faced a number of questions about the deadline.

Here's everything he said (and didn't say) about his and the team's thinking at this moment in time.

From WEEI interview

On his general thoughts heading into the trade deadline ...

"Yeah, I don't know. We just got back from the game last night and we'll regroup here today and see where things are at. I don't know."

On if there are specific factors at play at this trade deadline ...

"Yeah every situation's different. It takes two people to make a trade. So it would have to work out for both teams, whichever teams those are."

On if there are considerations for the franchise, considering the 2-6 record and the potential to secure a top draft pick in 2024 ...

"Yeah, well again, at this time of year it's a lot different situations than it is any other time of year. So we'll talk to our guys in the personnel department, see if there's anything to talk about, which I don't know if there is or isn't. So we'll see how it goes."

On what the collective effort is like between the coaching staff and personnel department ...

"Oh yeah, there's no way I could possibly do that. I mean, coaching is a full-time job. Personnel is a full-time job. At some point, they have to merge together and be on the same page and figure out what's best for the team. But you can't be a full-time personnel person and be a full-time coach. It's impossible."

On how he manages both roles ...

"I mean, I'm fortunate. I've had great people in the personnel department since I've been here -- Scott [Pioli], Nick [Caserio], Matt Groh. Those guys do a great job of sorting through, like, lots and lots of names, lots and lots of people -- college, pro. There's 1,500 guys in the NFL, whatever it is, 1,400, however many it is. Well, that's how many get released, sorry. There's way more than that, but that's how many got released at the final cut, whatever it is, 1,400 guys, 1,400 names. And then you've got all the guys that are in the league, you've got all the college guys, I mean, the volume on that, it's a lot."

From Conference Call With New England Media

On his approach heading into the trade deadline ...

"Yeah, I mean, we just got back from Miami late last night and so working through the game. We'll deal with that here over the whatever period of time there is. I don't know."

On what his "pitch" to the personnel department might be heading into the deadline ...

"It'll depend on what we're talking about. I mean, I don't know."

On what the procedure is like for the coaching staff and personnel department on making roster moves ...

"Personnel department handles the personnel. Coaching department handles coaching. We join together on a regular basis to talk about both. And if things come up that are applicable, then we act on them. So if we need something on the coaching end, we make the personnel department aware of that. If they see an opportunity that will help the team, then we talk about that. So that's the same way it's been ever since I've been here. I mean, different people doing it, but that's what we do. I mean, I can't keep track of all the personnel in the league -- are you kidding me? -- and out of the league, and guys that are available, and free-agent workouts and all that. And it's not just one person in the personnel department. That's, you know, pro personnel, college personnel, advanced scouting, I mean there's a lot of people involved in that, just like there's a lot of people involved in the coaching end of it. So."

Takeaways

As ever, Bill Belichick isn't showing any cards. He's not announcing that the Patriots are open for business for any teams seeking to add someone from New England's roster, but he's also not closing any doors.

In short, despite the unfamiliar 2-6 record, Bill Belichick is still publicly performing as Bill Belichick.