Watch Live: Eversource update on power outage restoration estimates for Cape Cod and eastern Massachusetts

Eversource is giving an update Thursday morning on power outage restoration efforts for tens of thousands of customers on Cape Cod and eastern Massachusetts after the Blizzard of 2026.

The utility company's president of electric operations, Doug Foley, will speak at 11 a.m. in Falmouth, where more than 10,500 customers are still without power. You can stream the press conference live on CBS News Boston or in the video player attached to this article.

In total, more than 66,000 Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts were without power as of Wednesday morning. Outages across the state peaked at more than 290,000 after the blizzard.

One of the hardest-hit towns on the Cape is Eastham, where more than 80% of customers are still in the dark after strong wind gusts knocked trees onto power lines and heavy snow made roads impassable. Residents there are turning to generators and local warming shelters to stay out of the cold. Other communities where more than 40% of Eversource customers are without power include Scituate, Brewster, Wellfleet, Orleans, Marion and Chatham.

Eversource said Wednesday that it had more than 2,000 crews and hundreds of out-of-state utility employees working around the clock to get the power back on. The company says residents should stay away from downed wires, and anyone using a generator should make sure it's running outdoors and away from the house to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Eversource has previously estimated that nearly all of its customers will get their power back by Friday night.