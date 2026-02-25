"On the same team": New York sends snow removal equipment to Massachusetts after blizzard

New York is lending a helping hand to neighboring Massachusetts - and putting aside all NYC/Boston rivalry talk - after the Blizzard of 2026 dropped more than three feet of snow in parts of the state.

"When winter hits hard, New York and Massachusetts are on the same team. Game Day? That's a different story," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey posted to social media on Wednesday. "Truly grateful to @GovKathyHochul for sending equipment to support snow removal efforts in our state."

The New York State Department of Transportation shared photos of the trucks and plows it was sending east.

"When our neighbors call, NY answers. Crews from across the state are deploying to assist @MassDOT with blizzard cleanup after some areas received 37" of snow," the agency said. "Thank you to every crew member making the trip and representing NY. THIS is what helping others in need looks like."

Healey directed the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to request out-of-state aid for snow removal help. Equipment from Vermont arrived in the state on Tuesday.

Massachusetts hit hard by blizzard

About 165,000 customers in Massachusetts are still without power, mostly on Cape Cod. Utility companies say it could take days to restore power there.

Some roads in southeastern Massachusetts are unplowed and impassable because of how much snow fell. In Fall River, the city is still working on cleaning up 41 inches of snow.

Boston weather today

Massachusetts isn't getting a break from the snow. It was snowing Wednesday morning, with a coating to an inch expected in the Boston area and an inch or two in Worcester and points west.

There's another chance of snow Thursday night into Friday. While most weather models show a miss, the best chance of accumulating snow is on the South Coast and Cape Cod.