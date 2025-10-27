Everett, Massachusetts crane collapse victims identified

The two workers killed Friday when a crane collapsed on the waterfront in Everett, Massachusetts were identified Monday.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's office, 44-year-old Larriston Lake of Roslindale and 37-year-old Paul Ledwell of Middleboro died while they working on Rover Street, not far from the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said a cable snapped and the crane fell on the men, who were cutting pipes off the dock.

Crews were dismantling a former Exxon Mobil facility at the time. The collapse caused one of the workers to fall into the water, DeMaria said on Friday.

One of the workers died at the scene. The second was rushed to an area hospital but later pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the U.S. Coast Guard are scheduled to visit the site of the crane collapse on Monday.

Coast Guard representatives said they are working to determine "how best to conduct the investigation." The men's deaths are being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's office, Everett and Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Pile Drivers & Divers Local 56 said in a statement on Friday that both workers who died in the collapse were members of the union.

"We put a strong emphasis on prioritizing our efforts to ensure the safety of our members. It devastates us that our members and their families were impacted by this unfortunate incident," the union said.