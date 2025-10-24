Crane collapses on Everett, Massachusetts waterfront

A large crane collapsed on the waterfront in Everett, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

Skyeye was over the scene on Rover Street, not far from the Encore Boston Harbor casino, where the crane was tipped over and part of it was submerged in the water. Emergency vehicles were also on the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collapse. Everett Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the way and will update the story with more information as soon as it becomes available.