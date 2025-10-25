Victims in fatal Everett crane collapse confirmed as members of Pile Drivers union

A local union confirmed the two people killed in Friday's crane collapse on the waterfront in Everett, Massachusetts were members.

"Our union is mourning the loss of two of our Brothers after an incident on a job site this afternoon. We put a strong emphasis on prioritizing our efforts to ensure the safety of our members. It devastates us that our members and their families were impacted by this unfortunate incident," said the Pile Drivers & Divers Local 56 in a statement. "We will do all that we can to provide comfort and support to those affected. We would like to thank emergency responders and others on-site who did all they could for our Brothers."

The workers' names have not been released.

The collapse happened Friday afternoon at a site on Rover Street, near the Encore Boston Harbor casino. Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said a cable snapped and the crane fell on workers cutting pipes off the dock.

The crews had been working to dismantle a former Exxon Mobil facility as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation to the waterfront. Everett Landco, which owns the site, said work has now stopped in the area after the collapse.

The deaths are being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's office, Everett and state police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.