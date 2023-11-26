Even Julian Edelman was rooting for the Patriots to lose to Giants

BOSTON -- These are strange, strange times in New England.

As if it wasn't already obvious enough, it should be made even clearer by Julian Edelman's social media post on Sunday.

"It hurts to say... but today, a win = a loss," Edelman tweeted. "[We're] onto April 25th, 2024."

Edelman included a photo of Nike, Bill Belichick's dog, indicating that he's rooting for the Patriots to secure the best draft pick possible.

It hurts to say... but today, a win = a loss. Were onto April 25th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/v5rNhWYB0P — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 26, 2023

From a guy whose personal tagline is "Foxboro Forever," that one packs a punch.

Alas, that's the situation the Patriots found themselves in on Sunday, when they took their 2-8 record into New Jersey to face the 3-8 Giants. It was an ugly matchup with no real "winning" scenario for either team, leading plenty of fans to start pushing for the Patriots to lose to boost that draft placement.

Everybody understands that scenario, but it still stands out a bit more when a man who bleeds Flying Elvii starts publicly rooting for Bill Belichick's team to lose.