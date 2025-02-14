Esports event to bring thousands to Boston this weekend for $1 million prize

BOSTON - It's a big weekend for esports players and fans in Boston. The Six Invitational 2025 event will bring gaming teams from across the world to MGM Music Hall near Fenway Park.

"This is a pretty huge event for us. This is the world championship of Rainbow Six Siege. We're expecting 4,000 people every day, throughout the course of the weekend, 14th, 15th, and 16th of February," Esports Director at Ubisoft Maxime Vial said.

Video game brings thousands to Boston

The game being played is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Siege Six. It's a first-person team shooter game that came out in 2015, and its popularity hasn't wavered.

"I think people like it a lot because I think it's the only FPS [first person shooter] game where it's more of a tactical, more of a strategic-based game. So I think that's what people love about it," said Evan Nelson, who is a part of Team Oxygen.

Boston's team almost made it into the final weekend of the sport, but unfortunately was knocked out.

"Honestly, it was the best process you could ever ask for. As a player, you're playing a video for your life, and almost playing on stage is a dream come true. Everything happens for a reason," said James Hatfield, another member of Team Oxygen.

The esports community continues to grow both in Massachusetts and across the globe. Some Boston colleges have even added esports teams to their roster, like Emerson College.

"Ten years ago, there were little huddles of people. We had big crowds in some places, but now it's almost a guarantee. I mean, Boston is going to be great. We have a packed-out arena," said Chrystina Martel, an Executive Producer for Blast 6, the events for the game.

But it's the fans of the game that make events like this special.

"It's going to be high octane [intense] that's literally going to be this entire event. Then crowning another world champion," said analyst and former player Gabriel Mirelez.

"Honestly, the fans make everything for like a player. Doing something and seeing all the fans go wild is like a dream come true for everybody," Hatfield said.

How to get tickets?

The winning team will take home one of the most desired trophies in the esports world, a black sledgehammer. The team will also get $1 million, part of the $3 million prize pool.

The event will run through Sunday, and tickets start at $55 for a one-day pass. For more information, click here.