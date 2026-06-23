Rain jackets and ponchos were a common sight Tuesday, but the on-and-off showers did little to dampen the atmosphere at the FIFA Fan Festival on Boston's City Hall Plaza.

Thousands gathered around the festival's massive 30-by-60-foot video screen as Ghana and England squared off in a highly anticipated World Cup matchup, which was played in Foxboro. Fans from both nations turned the event into a celebration of culture, food and international friendship.

Ghana vs. England World Cup match

For members of Greater Boston's Ghanaian community, the match carried special significance.

"We've been to the World Cup five times now, it's a point of national pride," said Seidu Sumani, President of the Ghana Association of Greater Boston

That pride was on display from Boston Common to City Hall Plaza, where Ghanaian fans draped in their nation's flag marched ahead of the match.

"Today is a big day for us. There's only one mission for us - operation beat England," said Emmanuel Ofari, before the match that ended in a scoreless draw.

The celebration extended beyond the soccer being played 45 minutes south in Foxboro.

FIFA Fan Festival

At the festival, Ghanaian music, dancing and food highlighted the country's culture. Roxbury-based RedRed Kitchen served traditional Ghanaian dishes as one of the festival's food vendors.

"We came to watch the game, it's a party, and there's food and the food is good," said Ghanian-American Michael Simpson, showing off some of the country's delicacies.

Across the festival grounds, England supporters proudly backed the Three Lions.

Fans traveled thousands of miles to follow England throughout the tournament.

"We bought an RV. We drove to Dallas and then from Dallas all the way up to here, and we are going to New York, Miami, Atlanta and back up to New York," Ross Dearden said.

Dearden says they got into Salem, Massachusetts Monday night and are excited to explore Boston and its local cuisine.

"Show off your country pride"

Despite the rivalry on the field, supporters from both countries said the World Cup experience has been about much more than soccer.

"We just had some pictures outside with some Ghanaian fans, and that's who we're playing today, and they've been great with us, so it's a good mix," Alex Greenwood said.

As the match unfolded on the giant screen, the FIFA Fan Festival continued to showcase one of the World Cup's biggest draws - bringing people from different cultures together in one place to celebrate the game.

Cultures like Ghanaian, Haitian and more, city leaders remind, exist year-round in Boston.

"As you can hear, there's a lot of history and culture and traditions that come out when you off show your country pride," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu while meeting with Ghana supporters Tuesday.