Opening for FIFA Fan Festival in Boston delayed due to high winds ahead of USA-Australia match

The opening of FIFA Fan Festival on Boston City Hall Plaza has been delayed on Friday due to high winds.

Fans were arriving at the event, with gates scheduled to open at 2 p.m., about an hour before the match between the United States and Australia, which is taking place in Seattle.

There was a crowd of fans at the entrance to the fan festival waiting to get in, but just after 2 p.m., the Boston Police Department announced that the opening was being delayed.

Police said the opening time is not yet known and will depend on the weather.

"High Winds have delayed the opening of Fan Fest, will reopen when winds return to normal anyone with tickets should check phones and will be alerted when it reopens," a Boston police spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

Boston's fan festival is scheduled to be opened until 11:30 p.m. on Friday if winds allow.

Wind damage at the FIFA Fan Festival on Boston City Hall Plaza. CBS Boston

Video from the fan festival shows a piece of tarp on the side of the stage appeared to have broken off and was flapping in the wind.

A crew member could be seen on a piece of equipment removing it.

No injuries have been reported at the event.

DJ SuperSmashBroz and KS Dance Studio are scheduled to perform as part of the festivities.

This is the second straight day there have been weather issues surrounding FIFA Fan Festival. On Thursday, the event was canceled due to anticipated poor weather conditions as a band of storms moved through the area.

The USMNT won its first World Cup match last week in dominant fashion and looks to continue momentum Friday afternoon in group play.