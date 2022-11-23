Watch CBS News
Body of missing Westford hiker Emily Sotelo found after days of searching NH mountain

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FRANCONIA, N.H. – The body of 19-year-old Westford resident Emily Sotelo was found Wednesday after she went missing Sunday during a hike in New Hampshire.

Search teams have been searching for Sotelo for days. She was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and had not returned home. She was planning to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack and Flume.

On Wednesday, tracks and personal belongings led search crews to Sotelo's body, which New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said was found at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook.

A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter helped remove Sotelo's body from the area.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on November 23, 2022 / 2:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

