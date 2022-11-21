Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker

New Hampshire State Police searching for missing hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire.

Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.

Officers said the 20-year old planned to hike Mount Lafayette Haystack and Flume.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.