Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire.
Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.
Officers said the 20-year old planned to hike Mount Lafayette Haystack and Flume.
She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.
Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.