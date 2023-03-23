Milford teen's website connects volunteers with organizations that need help

MILFORD - Elsie Sutherland found out about MIT's Leadership Training Institute when Milford High School Principal Joshua Otlin sent out a schoolwide e-mail. It piqued her curiosity and she enrolled.

"When people think of a leader, they think of extroverts-not introverts," she says, thoughtfully, before countering that introverts actually have an advantage. "They see what's going on around them and ask-how can I make this situation more efficient?"

The website she created, as her final project for the leadership program, is making it more efficient for people in Milford to perform community service. Community Connector has now been up and running for more than a year. It connects people who want to volunteer with organizations that need help. Elsie realized that while people often want to perform acts of community service, they don't always know where to look.

Her site makes it easy. "I can find all that research," she explained, "and put it in one short article for people to read and scroll through."

Milford High School student Elsie Sutherland CBS Boston

Each listing includes a description of the non-profit, its event, the nature of the service project and a sign-up. As a longtime volunteer herself (she started helping with animals when she was 12), Elsie knows the sense of purpose that comes with giving back. "You can reach out and put the time and effort in to make a difference," she said.

The website also provides non-profit groups a platform to educate people about their mission. There is also a bottom-line benefit. "It helps them applying for grants," Elsie explained as she walked through the hallways with WBZ's Lisa Hughes. The groups can say, "We've been featured here... and this is how we've succeeded."

Elsie says she is glad to help non-profit organizations promote good work. In researching information for the website, she has learned about the range of community needs and the groups dedicated to meeting them. She cites Habitat for Humanity is a recent example. "They build houses and repair houses which I was surprised by," she said.

Researching the group Children Across America made her a volunteer. On Saturdays, you will often find her at Milford's United Methodist Church leading kids in games, arts and crafts, or stories.

Despite her contributions, Elsie might be the last person to tout her service and accomplishments. But school administrators, including Milford High Associate Principal Bill Chaplin is happy to sing her praises. "The school's very proud," he says, smiling. "High school is 720 days. It flies by. We are always pushing every student to find something-you should find something you're passionate about in the four years that you're here. For her ... she's finding that. It's a great model for other students."

In fact, Elsie's hoping that eventually, when she leaves for college next year, she will be able to recruit other students to help with the site. For now, she is happy taking full responsibility for her creation. She says she is talking with guidance counselors in Hopedale and Hopkinton about extending the site's reach.

Elsie is also looking forward to an upcoming volunteer event that is close to her heart. Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition's "Against The Tide" fundraiser is June 17th. Last year, she promoted the event on the website and took photos (one of which MBCC now uses to promote the event) of participants. "It's not only just the benefit that I get emotionally, but it's pure enjoyment seeing other people happy," she said.

Elsie explained that her mother died of colon cancer in 2013. "Cancer is definitely a personal thing," she says, her voice trailing off. She credits her dad as her biggest inspiration and says, as a result of her involvement with MBCC, he now helps the group find sponsors.

Her personal investment-of time, talent and energy-is significant. She's proud of the fact that, even with a busy school schedule and rigorous classes, she has been able to create and maintain a website that is making it easier for people to contribute to their community. "I really enjoy helping people," she said. "It's just a natural instinct I guess."