Elizabeth Banks to play Karen Read in limited series, report says

Elizabeth Banks will reportedly play Karen Read in an upcoming limited series about the high-profile Massachusetts case that drew nationwide attention.

According to Deadline, Banks will also serve as executive director for the project. The series is being developed by Prime Video and Warner Bros Television with Justin Noble as showrunner, the report said.

It appears to be a different project than the one that was reported on earlier this year. In June, Variety and Deadline reported that Read and her high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson would give exclusive access as part of a scripted project being developed by LBI Entertainment.

Banks is a three-time Emmy nominated actress, producer, writer, and director.

She is a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Banks was named the Hasty Pudding Theatrical Woman of the Year at Harvard University in 2020.

Read was arrested in 2022 and charged in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. Prosecutors alleged that Read hit and killed O'Keefe with her Lexus SUV and left him to die in the snow outside a Canton home following a night of heavy drinking.

After adding Jackson to her defense team, Read's attorneys attempted to show that she was being framed as part of a coverup involving several people, including law enforcement. The home where O'Keefe's body was found was owned at the time by a former Boston police officer.

Read stood trial in 2024, but the trial ended in a mistrial due to hung jury. In June 2025, Read was acquitted of the most serious charges during a second trial. The jury found her guilty only of operating under the influence. She was sentenced to one year probation.