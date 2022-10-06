Calling all voters! We want your election-related questions
BOSTON - Election Day is just weeks away and mail-in and early voting start even sooner in Massachusetts.
Have you got questions about the issues, voting, the candidates and ballot questions?
Here's your chance to get honest answers from WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller!
Send them to us in an email or a video here at jpkeller2@viacomcbs.com and watch our upcoming election special on CBS News Boston.
Thanks, and don't forget to vote!
