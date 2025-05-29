Billboard-topping saxophonist "pays it forward" with program for young musicians in Boston

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester have offered music instruction for decades. But band instruments were not in the lineup, largely because of the cost. "It only works with instruments that we can share with as many kids as possible," explains music director Carleton Burke. "I can teach 20 kids to play piano on one piano. I can teach 20 kids how to play guitar on one guitar. I can't teach 20 kids to play trumpet on one trumpet."

Brass, woodwind instruments, and drums were prohibitively expensive... until Billboard-topping saxophonist Elan Trotman chose the clubs as the Boston site for his Headstart Music Program.

Trotman, who is also an associate professor at Berklee College of Music (his alma mater) established the Never Lose Your Drive Foundation to support the next generation of musicians. The foundation funds the Headstart Music Program which provides new band instruments and instruction to kids. He launched it in his native Barbados and added the Dorchester site in November 2024. "Music brings people together," he says smiling.

On a spring night in May, music also brings families to the Dorchester Avenue clubhouse for the kids' first recital. Six months after receiving the instruments, the performers--ages 10 to 17-- are ready to play. Elan arrives just as the event starts, fresh off a flight from California where he performed the night before. "Thank you for making room for us and giving us a home," he tells the crowd. He thanked his two instructors, Stephan Papandrea and Akili Jamal Haynes who teach the students several times a week. "You guys have two wonderful teachers who love music."

Trotman's inspiration for the program was born years ago when, as a Boston Public School teacher at Mozart Elementary in Roslindale, a VH1 "Save the Music" grant purchased band instruments for beginner students. He left the school in 2012. But the idea stayed with him. "I knew that once I could get access to instruments and instructors, I had a curriculum-a vision for a curriculum-and how it works," he said.

Companies donate the instruments and components. The single biggest donor is Utah-based Cannonball Musical Instruments. Other donors include Needham Music, Theo Wanne Mouthpieces, and Legere Reeds. Elan hosts two fundraising golf tournaments-one in Barbados and a newer tournament in Greater Boston-to pay the program's instructors. Burke, who accompanies the kids on guitar during the recital says, what was impossible now couldn't be easier. "Elan coming here just took all the issues-all the barriers-away from being able to do a concert band," Burke said.

For students Ellis Maynard, Dakhari Jones, and Jaralaney Ruiz, the program provides an opportunity to showcase their budding talents. As they perform the Herbie Hancock classic "Cantaloupe Island" audience members, including Elan, bob their heads and tap their toes to the rhythm. Earlier in the month, the trio performed for hundreds of people at the club's main fundraising event, the New England Women's Leadership Awards. Jaralaney says, partly because it is so challenging, it feels "amazing" to play trombone. "I just feel that I am heard through music," Jaralaney said.

Trotman can relate. He says he has always expressed himself through music and the arts. As a child, music and science, he says, were not his strengths but creative pursuits were. His music teachers, even early on, saw that he had a gift. His first instrument was piano. He fell in love with the sound of the saxophone as a teenager and never looked back. His full scholarship to Berklee made it possible to pursue his passion and graduate from the school debt-free. He does not take that good fortune for granted and says, "I want to create those opportunities for other people."

Thirteen-year-old Dakhari, who proudly belts out the Miles Davis classic "So What" could not be more thankful. He says that, without the program, he probably would not be able to own a trumpet. Playing makes him feel confident and grounded. It's a stress-reliever. Dakhari eventually wants to be a music producer. Asked what music means to him, he smiles. "Hope," he says and adds, "Happiness."

Happiness also sums up what people feel listening to Trotman play the saxophone. His talents as a sought-after smooth jazz artist take him all over the world to perform. It seems that he is living his dream as a professional musician, educator, and philanthropist. Nurturing young musicians is central to his mission.

"I see a lot of potential in some of our students," he says proudly. "There's one or two of them in each group that have that 'x factor,' that special thing." In addition to the 17 kids in Dorchester, he connects with high school students in Boston who participate in the five-week Aspire Program at Berklee.

In 2023, his foundation provided scholarships to the program for two students from Barbados. Skilled and supportive, Trotman takes special pride in seeing--and listening to--the young people who'll be making music we all listen to in the future. "That's the hope. Plant the seeds and let them blossom."

