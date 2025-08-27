Efton Chism back at practice for Patriots, bringing same attitude that won him a roster spot

Efton Chism was all smiles in the Patriots locker room on Wednesday, which is nothing unusual considering the undrafted receiver is always smiling. But his grin was just a little bit bigger, as Chism was enjoying his first official day on the Patriots' 53-man roster.

Chism made the cut Tuesday after his breakout preseason, and after gushing about making the team with reporters, he returned to practice for the Patriots on Wednesday. It was the first time Chism has practiced since he suffered a foot injury on Aug. 16, after he shed a number of would-be Vikings tacklers on his way to the end zone in preseason game No. 2.

"I'm absolutely healthy," Chism confidently told reporters Wednesday.

Exhale, New Englanders. Efton Chism is healthy and ready to do big things for the Patriots offense.

Efton Chism reacts to making Patriots' roster

Chism was one of eight receivers to make New England's 53-man roster (the group is now at six with Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker reportedly set to be released), which came as no surprise after his breakout preseason. The undrafted product out of Eastern Washington caught 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in his two exhibition tilts, including his spectacular catch-and-run to the end zone in Minnesota.

Chism with 6 to put the Pats up!



That was the last play Chism made in the preseason, and it was enough to convince Mike Vrabel and the New England brass to keep him to the mix.

"It's pretty awesome. Pretty special," Chism said of making the team Wednesday. "I'm excited to get after it."

Chism said executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf broke the good news to him on Tuesday.

"Eliot brought me into his office and told me there, so it was pretty surreal and pretty sweet. I gave him a couple hugs," recalled Chism. "I couldn't thank him enough. Pretty special moment."

Chism was able to share the moment with his girlfriend, who was with him at the time, and then started the process of calling his parents, former college and high school coaches, and other friends and family to share the good news.

Those close to Chism are obviously excited for the 23-year-old's future. The same can be said for those who saw Chism put in the work every day in Foxboro.

"It's always good to see a guy come in and fight for a job and actually get that role," receiver Kayshon Boutte said Wednesday. "He went undrafted and reminded me of me, going in the sixth round two years ago. You still have to prove everybody you still deserve to be here. Now we're here two years later."

"I'm proud of him," said DeMario Douglas, who like Boutte was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. "You've been to the practices and the games; he's been doing his thing. Taking it from the class room to the field. I'm definitely proud of him."

Chism started turning heads during offseason workouts and then at the start of training camp, though he did have a few down weeks in Foxboro. But he continued to work hard and really broke out when the preseason kicked off.

The hard work paid off with a spot on New England's 53-man roster, but Chism's work is far from done. Just because he's got a job Wednesday doesn't mean he'll have one tomorrow, or next week, or a few months from now. Chism knows all this, and isn't about to get complacent.

That's not who the 5-foot-10 receiver is or how he's wired. His focus is on getting better every day and helping the Patriots win in any way possible.

"[I'm bringing the] same attitude," Chism said Wednesday. "How can I help the team out, how can we win games? What do I have to do to get better each and every day? I feel like if I continue with the attitude that got me here, I'll continue to grow and be a better player."