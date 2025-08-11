Efton Chism continues strong push to make Patriots roster

Efton Chism is making a strong push for a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster out of training camp. After an impressive preseason debut Friday night for New England, the undrafted rookie made a jaw-dropping catch in Sunday's practice.

Chism led all Patriots receivers in Friday night's 48-18 preseason win over the Washington Commanders with six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. He recorded three first downs for New England, and showed off his elusiveness when he shed a tackle after bringing in a crosser from Ben Wooldridge before scampering in for a 12-yard touchdown reception.

Chism followed his big game inside Gillette Stadium on Friday night by making the "Catch of the Day" in practice behind the stadium on Sunday. Chism showed off his ups as he made a leaping touchdown snag in the back corner of the end zone over slot corner Marcus Jones. He had to box out Jones to bring in Josh Dobbs' pass, as Chism caught the ball at its highest point and brought it down for the biggest play of Sunday's practice.

Go up and get it @EftonChism 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJrKZrJI9w — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 10, 2025

In addition to being a speedy pass-catcher out of the slot, Chism has also been chipping in on special teams, which will really help his push to make the New England roster. He had an 11-yard punt return Friday night, and could share return duties with Jones during the regular season.

"Efton is doing everything we're telling him to earn a role on special teams. Whether that's at returner, whether that's at the two on kickoff or at gunner," Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said of Chism ahead of Monday's practice. "Know the details, and go earn that roll by playing full speed and make great decisions. He's doing that above and beyond. He's trying to earn a role right now and I'm happy where he's at."

Chism, who went undrafted out of Eastern Washington, is among the 11 receivers in a heated roster battle in New England this summer. He's battling with the likes of Ja'Lynn Polk (who was injured Friday), Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne, Jeremiah Webb, and John Jiles for one or two spots on New England's 53-man roster.

If Chrism continues to be productive in practice and in the team's last two preseason games, it will make the roster decision easy for Miek Vrabel and Eliot Wolf come August 26. To many, a decision on Chism should have already been reached.

Will Efton Chism make the Patriots?

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss -- along with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche -- have been pushing for Chism to make the roster since his impressive spring. With Chism's performance Friday night, Reiss says the team cannot risk exposing him to waivers ahead of the regular season.

"He has to be on this team in my opinion," Reiss said during Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ-TV. "I know people are saying we're getting too excited about a player that is only playing against second- or third-string players. But the short-area quickness, the anticipation, the spatial awareness -- it's a player, to me, it would be too risky to expose him to waivers."

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria says Chism's consistency sets him apart from the other receivers battling for a spot in New England.

"You know exactly what you are getting with him, and that's what coaches want," Fauria said on Sports Final. "Everyone can make the routine catches. At his positions, he needs to go above and beyond. He's showing if they give him a chance, he's not going to make them regret it."