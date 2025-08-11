Ja'Lynn Polk won't practice this week after injuring shoulder in preseason opener

Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is not expected to practice this week, after he suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Friday night's preseason win over the Washington Commanders. The second-year wide out will miss a key week as he battles for a roster spot in New England's crowded receivers room.

Polk was injured in the first half of Friday night's preseason opener as he was taken down on a jet sweep. He received medical attention on the sideline before he departed for the New England locker room with a towel over his head, and did not return.

The Patriots will head to Minnesota for a pair of joint practices with the Vikings this week, but Polk will not be partaking, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday.

"You won't see Ja'Lynn Polk in Minnesota," Vrabel told reporters.

Polk is in a heated roster battle in a crowded New England receiving room this summer. The 2024 second-round pick is one of 11 receivers on the roster currently fighting for six or seven spots.

With Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and rookie Kyle Williams seen as likely locks, there are only one or two open spots for the likes of Polk, Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb, and John Jiles on the New England roster.

The Patriots will practice in Foxboro on Monday before heading to Minnesota Tuesday for joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. The two teams will play in their second preseason game Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Christian Gonzalez update

While Polk won't be in Minnesota, Vrabel did say we'll see injured corner Christian Gonzalez at the joint sessions.

"You'll see him in Minnesota," Vrabel said.

However, he clarified while Gonzalez will be in Minnesota, he won't be participating in the joint sessions.

"Before you think I'm being funny, you'll probably see Christian in Minnesota. You won't see him on the field in a uniform," Vrabel said with a smirk. "He probably won't be practicing this week."

Gonzalez has been working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered during the first padded practice of training camp on July 28. Vrabel also said No. 2 corner Carlton Davis III, who hasn't taken part in any of the team's padded practices, would also be in Minnesota but not partake in practice.