Efton Chism doesn't practice Tuesday; Patriots starters will likely sit vs. Giants in preseason finale

Efton Chism didn't practice with the Patriots in Foxboro on Tuesday, as the team held its second and final practice ahead of Thursday night's preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Chism has now missed two straight days of practice after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings. The undrafted receiver was the star of New England's victory when he had six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, but he got dinged up on his third-quarter score.

Chism isn't expected to be sidelined for long. He was on the bike Monday and then was running on the conditioning field Tuesday. But he won't be suiting up Thursday night in New Jersey when the Patriots wrap up their preseason slate.

And the heavy workload in Tuesday's practice likely indicates a number of New England's regulars won't play Thursday night, either. We saw a lot of the first-team offense go against the first-team defense on Tuesday, so there's a good chance we won't see a lot of New England's top players take the field against the Giants.

Here are all the important takeaways from Tuesday's session, with just a walkthrough on tap for Wednesday.

Offense finished strong, but had its struggles

Drake Maye and company took some more lumps on Tuesday, as the New England defense sent heavy pressure the quarterback's way. But Maye and the offense also connected on some big plays throughout the competition session.

Maye had some nice completions to Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper early in the session as he got his tight ends involved, and Mack Hollins also had a nice one-handed catch in 11 vs. 11s.

Then the offense popped in an end-of-game drill. Mike Vrabel put 1:30 on the clock and set the offense up at their own 25-yard line, and Maye went out and completed five of his seven passes to set up a 45-yard field goal by Andres Borregales.

After that series, Vrabel then put another 15 seconds on the clock and wanted to see the offense gain some chunk yards and kill the clock to set up another field goal. Maye went to DeMario Douglas, who made a nice leaping catch for a big gain, and then spiked the ball to get the field-goal unit on the field. It set up Parker Romo for a 40-plus yard try, which the veteran put through the uprights. So the offense shook off its slow start and finished strong Tuesday.

When the first teamers finished their practice and ran their sprints, Ben Wooldridge and the rest of the offense continued do work on the next field over. That's the strongest indication Wooldridge will get a heavy workload on Thursday.

Patriots defense made plays

The defense got to Maye about six or seven times on Thursday, with Robert Spillane and Jabrill Peppers each recording a pair of sacks. Carlton Davis also had a sack and a pass break-up, and corner Alex Austin also broke up a pass. Milton Williams also got his mitts on a pass at the line during the session.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams spoke with reporters ahead of practice, and believes the team will have no issues generating a pass rush this season.

"My expectation is we're going to find ways to get to the quarterback. You can do it by scheme and you can do it by player; we just have to figure out what is going to work for us," said Williams. "The pass rush changes every week depending on who you're going against. We'll find ways to get to the quarterback. We'll be OK."

O-line rotation

Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, and Morgan Moses made up the starting offensive line on Tuesday. But Ben Brown cycled in at both center and left guard, as the Patriots are still trying to figure out the best offensive line mix.

Kickin' it

Borregales and Romo both went a perfect 5-for-5 on their field goals. The kicker competition continues in New England.

Patriots who didn't practice

In addition to Chism, receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, tight end Jack Westover, running back Terrell Jennings, and linebackers and Cam Riley were not at practice Tuesday.

Receivers Kyle Williams and Kendrick Bourne, corner Christian Gonzalez, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai were present but in street clothes for the practice.

Patriots roster moves

The Patriots made a few moves Tuesday, signing running back Micah Bernard and defensive tackle Philip Blidi while releasing corner Tre Avery and defensive end Jereme Robinson.