Efton Chism won't practice for Patriots Monday with undisclosed injury

Patriots heading in right direction, but still have a lot of issues to work out

Patriots heading in right direction, but still have a lot of issues to work out

Patriots heading in right direction, but still have a lot of issues to work out

Efton Chism III will not practice for the Patriots on Monday, two days after the undrafted receiver was the star of New England's preseason win over the Vikings in Minnesota. Chism is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and will be evaluated by the team leading up to Thursday night's preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Chism made a number of big plays for the offense in New England's 20-12 win over the Vikings on Saturday, when he shed several tackles and hauled in a team-high six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. He shook off a number of would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone on his 12-yard touchdown reception in the second half, a play that likely locked in Chism's spot on the 53-man roster.

But the receiver also suffered his injury on that play, as CBS cameras showed Patriots team trainers tending to Chism on the bench following his score. Chism did not return to the game after he found the end zone for a second straight week.

Chism has been a beast for the Patriots in his two preseason games, amassing 12 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He did the bulk of the heavy lifting on the team's third-quarter touchdown drive in Minnesota, accounting for 62 of New England's 88 yards on his four receptions. He hauled in three of his six receptions on third down during Saturday's win.

Patriots injuries ahead of final preseason game

Vrabel also said fellow rookie receiver Kyle Williams, who suffered a head injury on Saturday, will not practice Monday. It's unclear if Williams or Chism will take the field for Tuesday's final practice of the week or Thursday's preseason finale in New Jersey.

Vrabel also announced cornerback Christian Gonzalez and veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne will not practice this week as both players work their way back from injury. Defensive end Isaiah Iton is also heading to IR after he suffered a hip injury Saturday, vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf announced Monday.

The Patriots and the Giants will play on Amazon Prime on Thursday, but WBZ-TV will get you ready with Patriots GameDay at 7 p.m. and wrap it all up after the game with Patriots 5th Quarter -- both on TV38!