East Boston man faces 12 animal cruelty charges, witnesses reported alleged abuse of dog

BOSTON - An East Boston man accused of abusing his dog appeared in court on a dozen animal cruelty charges on Thursday.

Armani Doshi, 27, is accused of abusing his one-year-old German Shepherd Savannah, who was rescued Thursday morning after she was found in a closet, allegedly without food or water.

"We've got multiple witnesses, he drags this dog choking it by the neck and everything and this has been going on a long time," said Lt. Borgal of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Videos of alleged abuse

Investigators say Doshi would lift the dog by her collar to the point where she couldn't walk. Multiple witnesses in his East Boston apartment complex took videos of the alleged abuse.

"The defendant is observed pushing the dog's head and body to the ground in a rough and cruel manner, and he's also in that video laying on top of dog so that dog cannot get up," said prosecutor Amelia Singh.

Savannah, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, was rescued by the ARL. Animal Rescue League of Boston

Doshi pleaded not guilty but had several outbursts during his arraignment Thursday. He told the judge he wants to represent himself and tried to argue to get out of jail.

"I'm going to lose my car your honor," Doshi told the judge. "They're going to repo my car if I don't make my car payments."

"I live by myself your honor. If you can put me on a GPS, I'll accept that," Doshi continued, before the judge told him she was not negotiating with him.

Suspect will be held for 60 days



The judge worries he's a danger to the public, especially to his neighbors, who reported him. Judge Debra Delvecchio ordered Doshi held on $100 bail and revoked his bail for 60 days on a pending Chelsea District Court case in which he threatened a judge.

Investigators say they're relieved Savannah is safe. "Plenty of knowledge of what these laws are and I don't know why this would continue like this," Lt. Borgal said. "We were very concerned about the dog, and we were glad we were able to seize it today."

Doshi will return to court on January 16 for a pre-trial hearing.