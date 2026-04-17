Family looking for jogger who helped save cyclist after heart attack in East Boston: "We want to say thank you."

A family is searching for the good Samaritan who saved their loved one from a heart attack during a bike ride in East Boston.

Phillip Renzi was training for the Pan-Mass Challenge as he came down Bennington Street. After crossing in front of Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Cafe he suffered a heart attack.

"We didn't know if he got hit, no idea," said Steve Scire at Sammy Carlo's Deli.

"What I understand from a gentleman who saw it, and reported to police, he kind stopped and then he fell," said Miguel Vargas, Renzi's brother-in-law.

Vargas said the man who spotted him ran to call police. Minutes later, Scire's surveillance cameras caught a jogger running past the shop.

"She stopped and said she was a nurse, and she started the process with the CPR," Vargas said. "She was an angel. These two people who were there at the right moment and they made a big difference."

Surveillance video of jogger witnesses say helped save a man's life in East Boston. CBS Boston

Scire watched as the woman worked on Renzi until EMTs arrived to take over.

"Because of her he is alive, and we just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you," said Vargas. "He is still in a coma, but we just got word today that he opened his eyes, so that is great news for us, but a long way to go."

The question now is, who is this mystery hero?

"At that point she had already finished working on him, EMTs took over," said Scire. "All of a sudden she actually took off, and she just continued her run."

She left no name, phone number, or address. Vargas and his family want to thank the good Samaritan, but all they have are photos from Scire's surveillance cameras.

"I asked the public, I asked the neighborhood, I asked as much people as we could get around the neighborhood to see if you know her," said Vargas.

"Maybe she does her run every Saturday. She looks like an avid runner. Maybe tomorrow will break it open," said Scire.