Long lines in Boston on last day of early, in person voting

More than 1.6 million people in Massachusetts have voted early

More than 1.6 million people in Massachusetts have voted early

More than 1.6 million people in Massachusetts have voted early

BOSTON - The Secretary of State's office released data on Friday afternoon showing the number of Massachusetts voters who have taken advantage of early voting.

More than 1.6 million people voted early

As of Friday afternoon, 1,632,495 people had voted early in Massachusetts. More than 500,000 people have voted in person and more than 1 million have voted by mail. That means that 31.7 percent of registered voters have already cast a ballot. Friday was the last day for early voting in Massachusetts.

Long lines in Boston

The enthusiasm for early, in person voting was evident outside Boston City Hall, where a line of hundreds wrapped around the block waiting to early vote Friday afternoon.

In Waltham, City Clerk Joe Vizard tells WBZ that early voting will help ease the lines on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. "It's still going to be busy, but not the type of crushing thing that presidential elections used to be," he said.

In Waltham, voters of all ages and demographics were out on Friday to cast their ballot for a variety of reasons.

Brad Hallenborg was in line to vote for former President Donald Trump. "I know he's not the most well-spoken person, but I like his policies and I like what he stands for. He stands for America and that's what we need back again. Take care of our own before we can take care of others," he said.

"I just voted for Kamala Harris and wall so I'm so happy," another man said right after him. "I think we can win."

There are still plenty of ways to vote: in person on Election Day, or by sending in your mail in a ballot or turning it into a local ballot box before 8 p.m. on Election Night.