Dylan Lonergan named starting quarterback of Boston College Eagles

Dylan Lonergan is the new starting quarterback of the Boston College Eagles, head coach Bill O'Brien announced Tuesday. The redshirt sophomore, who transferred to The Heights from Alabama in December, will be the fifth different starting quarterback for the Eagles over the last four years.

Lonergan will make his Eagles debut in Boston College's season opener against Fordham on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Alumni Stadium. He beat out senior Grayson James for starting duties this summer, though O'Brien continues to say both quarterbacks will play during the upcoming season.

"We feel like he gives us the best chance to win right now," O'Brien said of naming Lonergan the starter on Tuesday. "I told Grayson James to absolutely be ready to play. You always have to be ready to play. We have a lot of respect or both guys. It was a true competition and I think the team saw that. I think both made the team better.

"When you can throw the football the way they both do and operate the offense at a high level, I think that makes the team better. I give credit to both guys," added O'Brien.

O'Brien initially helped recruit Lonergan to Alabama when he was the offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide, and then brought him to Chestnut Hill over the winter to compete for Boston College's starting job. The head coach said it was a "great competition" between Lonergan and James, but the sophomore has played a bit better than the senior so far this summer.

"[Pocket awareness], command in the huddle, anticipation, accuracy, knowledge of the defense, knowledge of the offense," O'Brien highlighted in Lonergan's game. "In many ways, it was a great competition and we're going to go with Dylan."

Lonergan was a four-star recruit out of Georgia in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-2 quarterback has displayed a big arm in practice, but has limited game action. Lonergan threw just six passes for Alabama, completing five of those attempts for 23 yards.

James started five games for Boston College last season after Thomas Castellanos' surprising departure from the team, and led the Eagles to a 3-2 record in those contests. James racked up 1,202 yards with six touchdowns and a pair of interception as he completed 106 of his 166 passing attempts for the Eagles.

O'Brien said James was disappointed with Tuesday's decision, but will continue to do what he can to support everyone in the quarterbacks room and on the offense as a whole.

"[He was] obviously disappointed, but, just like, 'Coach, I'm going to be a great teammate.'" relayed O'Brien. "That's what you're looking for at Boston College. I can't say enough about the guy. I think he's got a future in football. He'll be ready to play if called upon."