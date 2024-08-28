Dunkin' fall menu includes new $6 meal deal, coffee milk "Dunkalatte"

QUINCY - Dunkin' is rolling out its fall menu that features a new $6 meal deal and a coffee milk beverage inspired by the state of Rhode Island.

Dunkin' $6 meal deal

Dunkin' is the latest restaurant chain to try to entice customers hit hard by rising prices with a combo offer. The Dunkin' $6 meal deal includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium hot or iced coffee for a limited time.

Dunkin's new $6 meal deal Dunkin'

McDonald's launched a $5 meal promo this summer to try to win back consumers who have cut back on their fast food spending. And Subway just started a short-time offer that slashes the cost of a footlong sandwich from as much as $14 in some markets to $6.99.

Dunkalatte takes inspiration from Rhode Island

Dunkin' is also debuting a new beverage called the Dunkalatte that has uniquely New England roots.

"Sweet, creamy, and unlike anything else, this coffee milk latte combines Dunkin's rich espresso with a secret ingredient: coffee milk, inspired by Rhode Island's official beverage," Dunkin' says.

Coffee milk was voted the official state drink by Rhode Island in 1993.

Dunkin' Rewards members will be able to get a Dunkalatte for $3 in the app from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23

Dunkin' fall menu 2024

Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Dunkin' for fall and so is a new coffee flavor: Almond spice coffee. Dunkin says it features "sweet pumpkin and toasted almond flavors and almond milk."

Making a comeback this year is the apple cider donut, which will be back behind the counter at Dunkin' locations nationwide for the first time since 2021.

More familiar fall items now available at Dunkin include pumpkin donuts, munchkins and muffins; the maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich; loaded hash browns and a banana chocolate chip loaf.

Dunkin' is coming out with fall flavors a little later than the competition this year. Starbucks has been selling its pumpkin spice latte since Aug. 22, a full month before summer officially ends.