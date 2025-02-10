Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial features Bill Belichick as newest member of "DunKings"

Does Philadelphia have a better Dunkin' than Boston?

BOSTON – Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may no longer be in the NFL, but he took center stage on Super Bowl Sunday in a new role.

Belichick joined actors and Massachusetts natives Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, and Jeremy Strong, along with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson during a Dunkin' commercial.

In the advertisement, Belichick and the rest of his bandmates are dressed in the signature bright-colored "DunKings" tracksuits as they appear at the "Java Jam Battle of the Coffee Brand Bands."

Last year Tom Brady and Matt Damon joined Ben Affleck in the DunKings Super Bowl ad. In this year's version, a young fan asks where that duo is.

"Forget them suckers. Matt Damon and Tom Brady don't have the heart of a champion. We got a new squad. DunKings sequel, Afflecks and Belichick," Ben Affleck responds.

Dunkin' also released a 7-minute extended version of the ad on YouTube.

Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson in a Dunkin's Super Bowl ad. Dunkin' via AP

Bill Belichick at Super Bowl week

Belichick, now the head coach at the University of North Carolina, was making the rounds during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

He attended the NFL Honors ceremony with Hudson by his side. Belichick wore all eight of his Super Bowl rings to the event.

During the awards show, host Snoop Dogg made a joke about the age gap between the 72-year-old coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Belichick also attended the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party the night before the big game.