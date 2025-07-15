Massachusetts SJC confirms conviction of 5-time drunk driver, cites I-Team as evidence

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court confirmed the conviction of a five-time drunk driver for driving with a revoked license, citing an I-Team investigation as evidence.

In October of 2021, the I-Team found William Foley Jr. behind the wheel, driving a Mercedes SUV without a license. We confronted him outside his Dedham home and asked why he was driving with a revoked license. The Registry of Motor Vehicles took away Foley's right to drive for life after the five-time drunk driver killed a young mom in 2001. Over the years, he made failed attempts to get his license back.

After the I-Team's investigation aired, in April of 2022, Dedham police charged Foley with operating after revocation.

Sentenced to 18 months

Months later, a judge found Foley guilty and sentenced him to 18 months in the house of correction.

The 61-year-old appealed his conviction, claiming the police did not give him a citation and prosecutors did not have enough evidence that he was driving with a revoked license. On Tuesday, the Supreme Judicial Court mentioned the WBZ I-Team and confirmed Foley's conviction.

In a statement Foley's attorney Erin Opperman said, "I am disappointed by the SJC's decision in Commonwealth v. Foley today. Their opinion operates to constrict the rights afforded to individuals in Massachusetts under GL c 90C, s2, and expands the reach of a mandatory jail sentence in GL c. 90, s 23. In my opinion, there was no statutory or precedential basis for this outcome, but they unfortunately disagreed."