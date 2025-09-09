Massachusetts residents urged to use less water as drought worsens

Massachusetts residents are being asked to use less water as drought conditions get worse in much of the state.

Energy & Environmental Affairs Sec. Rebecca Tepper declared a "significant" drought in the majority of state, including central and western Massachusetts, the northeast part of the state, Cape Cod and Nantucket. Southeast portions of the state are now experiencing a mild drought.

Drought conditions in Massachusetts Mass.Gov

The state has seen below-normal rainfall in the past three months. Last fall, dozens of brush fires burned in Massachusetts amid the state's first severe drought in two years.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant during this time and adhere to local water restrictions and practice water conservation," Tepper said. "We can all do our part to prevent brush and forest fires by exercising caution with outdoor activities like campfires, and the safe disposal of smoking materials."

Groundwater levels are mostly normal but "quickly declining," the state says. Streams are starting to dry up, and the conditions are also affecting habitats and fish migration.

All residents in mild or significant drought regions are asked to "minimize overall water use," and make sure toilets, faucets and showers are leak-free. Those in significant drought areas should limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, and only water after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m.

Cities and towns in significant drought regions are instructed to immediately limit or ban residents from washing "hard surfaces" like sidewalks, patios, driveways and siding, as well as car or boat washing.