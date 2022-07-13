Driver charged with motor vehicle homicide after Byfield farm stand crash

BYFIELD - The I-Team has learned that the driver involved in the deadly farm stand crash in Byfield that left a woman dead, and several others injured has been charged with motor vehicle homicide.

It happened at 3:30 in the afternoon on May 21. Police say the driver of a Honda CRV speeding in reverse slammed in the Sforza Family Farm stand in Byfield killing 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico who was working.

Four customers including a man in his 50s and two children were seriously injured and were taken to local hospitals.

The driver of the car, 70-year-old Janet Bach, cooperated with police at the scene and in court records told investigators that the accelerator was stuck. She now faces one count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Bach was arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court. The Marblehead woman's license was suspended. She was released with a bail warning and ordered not to drive while the case is pending. Bach is due back in court in September.