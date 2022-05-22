Woman killed, 2 others injured after car reverses into Byfield farm stand

NEWBURY -- One woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after a car crashed into the checkout section of a family-owned farm stand in Byfield.

Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center. Byfield is a village in Newbury. Lucey said the car was accelerating at a "high rate of speed in reverse" when it hit into the section.

He said it is unclear right now why the car started accelerating in reverse, but the driver remained on scene and was fully cooperating with investigators.

"Right now, the primary concern is finding out what happened here and supporting the family in a very, very tragic event."

A boy and adult male injured and taken to the hospital. Lucey said the boy had serious injuries while the man had "significant" injuries.

Neighbors in the area said they are stunned.

Dan Hartman lives just a few doors down from the Byfield Greenhous and Garden Center and said he visits often.

"They are always very helpful, very friendly," said Hartman. "They always take good care of my kids and my wife."

Police have not released the names of any of the victims in this incident.

As of Saturday night, no charges have been filed.