See Drake Maye shave head to benefit Boston Children's Hospital cancer research: "It's bigger than football"

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had his head shaved Tuesday during an event that raised more than $4.1 million for cancer research at Boston Children's Hospital.

Maye got the new look during the annual Saving by Shaving event in Quincy. Telecommunication company Granite donated $2,500 for every eight inches of hair that was cut.

"Just to be able to give back, that's what it's about. It's bigger than football. Just glad I could be a part of it, and such a great event to be able to go out there and be able to spread some awareness," Maye said.

When the quarterback stepped up for his turn, his wife Ann Michael Maye began the buzz, though she said she was a bit nervous.

"I cut my grandma's hair one time and it looked so horrible. It was during COVID, and she really needed a haircut so I gave her a haircut, and it looked so bad. So we'll see how this goes," she said.

Ann Michael let a professional take over to finish the job.

Drake Maye shaves his head to benefit cancer research at Boston Children's Hospital. CBS Boston

It was the latest charitable endeavor for the Mayes. Last week, the couple launched the MayeDay Family Foundation. The nonprofit aims to help children and families in need.

"Yeah, we're excited. It's the early stages. So we're excited just what it can become. For us to give back to this area and back home [in North Carolina] it just means so much to us. Look forward to doing it together, that's the best part," the quarterback said.

"I think that's one of our favorite parts, just getting more plugged into the community. Obviously, it's more than football. There's so many great people, great things here and we want to get more plugged in," Ann Michael Maye added.

On the field, Maye struggled toward the end of the season after an MVP runner-up campaign as the Patriots made it all the way to the Super Bowl. He also was dealing with a shoulder injury, but Tuesday said there is no need for Patriots fans to be alarmed.

"Shoulder's feeling good, feeling great. Just having some time off, being able to get back into throwing and lifting, feels great. Shouldn't be an issue," Maye said.