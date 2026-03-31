New England Patriots to be featured on HBO Hard Knocks series

Fans are set to get a behind-the-scenes look at the New England Patriots, who will be featured on an upcoming season of HBO's series Hard Knocks.

HBO and NFL Films confirmed on Tuesday that the Seattle Seahawks will be the subject of this year's training camp documentary series, which will debut on August 11.

Then in 2027, the Hard Knocks crews will be coming to Foxboro for the first time to follow the Patriots.

During the annual five-episode series, fans are given a weekly look at how a team is preparing for the upcoming season and making the final decisions to complete its roster.

Seattle's appearance will mark the first time a defending Super Bowl champion was the team featured on Hard Knocks since 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be the first time both the Patriots and Seahawks have been selected to appear on the series.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the team being selected for Hard Knocks during his media session with reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Can't wait," he said.

In the past, there was criteria in place that prevented teams like the Patriots from being selected for the show. Playoff teams from the prior season were not required to appear, so while Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were at the helm, there was not much chance for New England to be featured.

Last hear, the criteria was changed. A new rule eliminated the playoff qualification. Teams are eligible if they don't have a first-year head coach, and if they're not being featured in the show's in-season series.