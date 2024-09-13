Jerod Mayo confirms Drake Maye's big workload with Patriots starters in practice

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye might not be the Patriots' starting quarterback, but the rookie is still getting a good amount of work in with the team's starters in practice. Head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed the rookie's big workload on Friday.

It was prior to New England's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that CBS's Evan Washburn reported that Maye was getting 30 percent of the starting reps in practice. That's a lot of work for a team's backup, but with the Patriots pulling off a surprising upset last weekend, it took until late in Week 2 for Mayo to be asked about the team's plan in place for Maye.

"That's definitely accurate," Mayo said of the 70-30 split between Brissett and Maye. "It's no secret we have a quarterback in the wings that needs to continue to develop."

Mayo said that the starting quarterback usually takes "95 percent" of the snaps with the team's starters in practice.

"With this, it's a bit different," said the first-year head coach. "We had a conversation, and the struggle is, how do you get your starting quarterback ready for the game and develop the guy in the background, which is Drake? It is like a 70-30 split.

"We are very thoughtful and have a development plan for Drake. That's part of it," added Mayo. "I try not to get too deep into what that plan looks like, but he still takes reps with the starters and he does a good job with the [scout] team. He's doing a good job and you can see his confidence continue to grow."

Maye played well throughout camp and into the preseason, but the veteran Brissett was ultimately named the team's starter. In addition to his reps with the starters and the scout team, Maye is also getting "mental reps" with the virtual reality system that the Patriots have in place. Mayo said all three quarterbacks on the roster are using the virtual reality system every day.

While the Patriots have been preaching patience with Maye, whom they drafted third overall in April, it looks like the team is doing everything it can to get the 22-year-old meaningful reps without throwing him right into the flames of an NFL game. It's kept the door open for a possible mid-season takeover by the rookie, if the Patriots believe he's ready to handle life as an NFL quarterback.

Meanwhile, Brissett is doing what he can as the team's starter, in addition to serving as a mentor to Maye and fellow rookie QB, Joe Milton.

"I've always said he's a true professional and a great mentor, not just for Drake but Joe Milton," Mayo said of Brissett on Friday. "The relationship in the quarterback room as been special for me. Talk about checking your ego at the door, Jacoby is one of those guys that is ego-less. ... He's a true professional."

The Patriots will look to improve to 2-0 on the season Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium.

