Drake Maye's interception-free training camp and other Patriots takeaways

Heading into his second NFL season, Drake Maye has yet to throw a pass to the New England defense in training camp. Through Thursday, the Patriots quarterback has been interception-free through eight practices.

Thursday's practice was a walkthrough, so there weren't any chances for Maye to get picked off. But his interception-free camp so far is definitely note-worthy.

Maye threw 10 interceptions in 13 games as a rookie last year, and struggled with picks during minicamp and OTAs. Those struggles included a four-interception day back in May that had a lot of folks overreacting.

But Maye has been solid throughout camp, and unlike a pitcher throwing a no-hitter or a perfect game, he has no problems talking about his pick-free summer at the moment.

"It's one of those things where I'm trying to take care of the football. [The defense] maybe could have had a few here and there. [Jabril Peppers] could have had one in the first practice and I joke with him about that," Maye noted after Thursday's walkthrough. "But that's a goal of ours to take care of the football.

"I'm not trying to throw off the perfect game or no-hitter, but I'm not scared to throw it and I'm not gun shy," added Maye.

Maye has been taking advantage of his check-downs in practice, which has required him to throw into some extremely tight windows. Trying to thread the needle led to most of his interceptions in minicamp and OTAs, but it appears he's worked through those issues.

"That's what you're here for. You want to see if this can work, and try to use [practice] as that," he said. "Once we're closer to football time, you play with a real, take-care-of-the-football mindset."

Overall, Maye is happy with where the New England offense is at right now. But he was quick to point out the team needs to keep it going -- and take steps forward -- when their joint practice with the Commanders arrives next Wednesday, followed by next Friday's preseason opener.

"I think we're coming together and jelling nicely. Getting good work with our defense. They have some good players over there so we're getting some great work," he said. "The real test will be when the games come and the joint practices. Proud of the work we've done and I feel good, like we're in a good spot. But we have a lot of work left."

After three practices in the grueling Foxboro heat to start the week, Thursday was a calm and cool walkthrough for players. It was a welcome change for both players and reporters alike behind Gillette Stadium. Here are some other takeaways from Thursday's practice.

Stefon Diggs' infectious mindset

Maye has a No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs, who has been excellent so far in camp. Not only is he making life easier on Maye with his play-making abilities, but his determination to fight for and catch every pass has infected the rest of the receiving corps.

"A guy like that who has caught a lot of touchdowns and made a lot of big plays, he wants to get the football. He tells me all the time, 'When the ball is in the air, it's going to be mine,'" Maye said of Diggs. "It's comfortable hearing that from those guys and it's starting to become a mindset in the receiver room. Comfortable hearing that and comfortable being with a guy who has gone out and proven it."

Efton Chism is watching Danny Amendola highlights

Undrafted wide receiver Efton Chism told us he's just trying to be himself every day at practice, and is willing to do anything and everything the team asks of him.

"Just for me personally, it's kind of anything I can do. If that's being on punt, running down a punt, return kicks, returning anything," he said. "Even if I've got to hold, be the three-team holder, whatever it is. I just want to do that and do it to the best of my ability."

While Chism is trying to be himself, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has one former Patriot in mind: Danny Amendola. McDaniels gave the receiver a cutup of all of Amendola's catches with the Patriots in his system.

"He was super twitchy and knows how to release. He also knows how to win versus man [defense]. He's not just a zone-catcher," Chism said of Amendola.

While he's drawing some inspiration from a Patriot of yesteryear, Chism said he's been getting tons of help from veterans like Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Diggs.

"Everyone has a huge impact on me and it's a cool situation to be in that room," he said.

Why is Chism always smiling?

One thing you notice quickly about Chism is he's always got a smile on his face. After going undrafted out of Eastern Washington, he's making sure to make the most out of his training camp opportunity with the Patriots.

"It's awesome. I'm blessed. I think that being here is a huge opportunity and a huge blessing," he said. "I can't thank God enough. I'm super happy to be here. Every day is a new opportunity and every day I'm walking one step at a time."

Chism has been nearly uncoverable in camp, though he did admit to getting frustrated at times on the field.

"I do get frustrated because I want to make a play whenever the ball is in the air," he said. "But man, when I get frustrated I always come back to my thought of 'I'm here.' So keep building off that and do everything that I can."

Mack Hollins returns

There was another receiver added to the mix Thursday, as Mack Hollins was taken of PUP and on the practice field for the first time this summer. He was all smiles throughout the session, and there was a funny moment when Diggs went over to him and looked surprised to see him. Diggs then gave Hollins a big hug.

Hollins took reps with the first team during Thursday's walkthrough and then put in some extra work with Maye after the session.

Patriots offensive line

Center Garrett Bradbury was missing again, leaving Ben Brown to take snaps at center with New England's first team.

Rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson held down the left side of the offensive line, while veterans Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses lined up on the right.

Carlton Davis returns

Veteran corner Carlton Davis took part in Thursday's walkthrough, which was just his second walkthrough and third practice overall this summer. He lined up with Alex Austin as the two starters, while D.J. James also lined up across Davis at times.

In-stadium scrimmage Friday

The Patriots will play under the lights of Gillette Stadium on Friday night, when the team hosts its annual scrimmage inside the stadium for season ticket holders and Foxboro residents.